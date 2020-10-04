Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Ship Finance International worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 137,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,323 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $906.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.16. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.