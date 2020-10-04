Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 876.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.84% of At Home Group worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 13,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 283,332 shares valued at $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOME. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. At Home Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.