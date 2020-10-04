Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.61 Million Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

