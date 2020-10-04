Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

