Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $18.46 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

