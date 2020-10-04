Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Iridium Communications worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

