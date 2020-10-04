Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1,327.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Euronav worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Euronav by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 5,429,104 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 770,793 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Euronav by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,837,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 395,553 shares in the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,930,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,223,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.91 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

