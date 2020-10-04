Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $271.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

