Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 12.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 64.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NAC opened at $14.56 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

