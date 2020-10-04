Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

