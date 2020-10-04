Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.85 Million Position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 292,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Plug Power worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,807.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397,755 shares of company stock valued at $26,419,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

