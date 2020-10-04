Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Terreno Realty worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Terreno Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

