Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Yext worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Yext by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yext by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $101,110.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,357. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

