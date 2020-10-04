Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.83% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 58.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $10.90 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.