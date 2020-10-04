Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.75% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIZ. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

