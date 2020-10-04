Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 4,390 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.02% of Miller Industries worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

MLR opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

