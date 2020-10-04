Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 5,362 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

