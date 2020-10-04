Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Editas Medicine worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $17,748,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 607,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

