Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.50% of First Bancorp worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 69.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bancorp by 163.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, Director James C. Crawford III purchased 2,500 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

