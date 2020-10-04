Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 147,304 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,093,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,496,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 560,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $676.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

