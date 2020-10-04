Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of City worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of City by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,633,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in City by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in City by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in City by 24.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 182,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in City by 428.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

