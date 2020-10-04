Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,538 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,453. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.