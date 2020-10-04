Bank of America Corp DE Sells 117,779 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Cloudera worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudera by 254.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 137,346.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,006 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cloudera by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $11,130,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudera Inc has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

