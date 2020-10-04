Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,880 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.24% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,756,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 198,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.39 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.