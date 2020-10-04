Bank of America Corp DE Sells 28,477 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Magellan Health worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 112,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGLN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

