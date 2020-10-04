Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,147 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.86% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

