Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,166,772 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,166,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Range Resources worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Range Resources by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 755,553 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000.

Range Resources stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

