Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,009 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.85% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

