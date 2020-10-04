Bank of America Corp DE Takes Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.62% of Direxion Work From Home ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,838,000.

Shares of WFH opened at $54.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.84. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

