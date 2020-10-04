Bata Hits 1-Day Volume of $287.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $60,656.28 and approximately $287.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00438024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

