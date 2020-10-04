Beam Hits Market Cap of $19.47 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Beam has a total market cap of $19.47 million and $3.94 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002531 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last week, Beam has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 143.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 71,779,200 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

