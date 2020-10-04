Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.68% of Benefitfocus worth $30,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 96.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $369.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

