Bezant Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219,042.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bezant has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $219,042.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00271630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525446 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded up 493,071.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00452062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

