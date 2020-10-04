Bismuth Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $1,508.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000780 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000106 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

