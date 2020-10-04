BitBall Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $549,391.21 and $386,437.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,667.68 or 1.00080120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00152790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,660,498 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

