Bitcloud Trading Up 64.5% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 64.5% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market cap of $73,468.75 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,633,550 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

