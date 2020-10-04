Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 49.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 60.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $502.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000123 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

