Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $9,075.64 and $19,729.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00383759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012818 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007128 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026354 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.