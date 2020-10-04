Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

