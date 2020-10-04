Bitcoin Plus Price Reaches $3.37 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $496,105.20 and $20,289.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00031731 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003913 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000655 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000960 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 147,362 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

