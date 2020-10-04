Blacer Coin Reaches Market Cap of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00384125 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012890 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007129 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

