BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $92,562.86 and $28.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001960 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001405 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000621 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002703 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,802,027 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

