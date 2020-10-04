BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $118,361.74 and approximately $397.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003916 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000654 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000951 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

