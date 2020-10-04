Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $8,806.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002544 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 310.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,177,372 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

