Blockport Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00271630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525446 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded up 493,071.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00452062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

