BlockStamp (BST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $461.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $461.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001957 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001412 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002695 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,081,671 coins and its circulating supply is 26,538,705 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

