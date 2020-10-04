Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,347,178 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.80% of Blueprint Medicines worth $293,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.77.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $144,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,054 shares of company stock worth $5,014,291. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $92.08 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

