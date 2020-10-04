Blur (BLUR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,517.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $69,686.82 and approximately $19,517.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00271545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01527542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00169425 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,345,761 coins and its circulating supply is 5,985,761 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash.

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

