Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDRBF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Bombardier stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 286,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,349. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

