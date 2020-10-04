BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.16 million and $9,488.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01538453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169267 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 971,314,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,283,938 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

